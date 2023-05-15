Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023). Candidates can check and download the answer keys along with the candidate’s response sheet from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023.

The candidate response sheet is also available on the official website. The last date for submission of objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key for TS EAMCET (Engineering Stream) is May 17 and Agriculture & Medial (AM) Stream is May 16.

Steps to download TS EAMCET answer key 2023:



Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Go to ‘EAMCET Key Objections (AM)’

Enter Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, date of birth

The TS EAMCET answer keywill appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download TS EAMCET answer key 2023.

The exam is organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.