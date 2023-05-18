Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final answer keys of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can check the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE prelims exam 2022 was conducted on March 26 and results were declared on April 12.

The APSC CCE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 8 to 10 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The examination will be conducted in various zones including — Silchar, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon and Guwahati.

Steps to download CCE Main 2022 schedule

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on the CCE prelims final answer key link The PDF notice will appear on screen Select the paper The APSC prelims final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).