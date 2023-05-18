The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the candidate OMR response sheet for the WBJEE 2023 exam. Candidates check and download their response sheet from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in an OMR-based mode. The model answer key was released on May 10.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the captured response, he/she can claim before May (upto 4.00 PM) for review. The claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

Here’s WBJEE response sheet 2023 notice.

Steps to download WBJEE response sheet 2023:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 response sheet link Key in your Application Number, Password, Security Pin and submit

The WBJEE response sheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to WBJEE response sheet 2023.