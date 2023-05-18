Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till May 19, 2023.

“Candidates intending to raise objection(s) if any, on the said Provisional answer keys may register objection(s) using their user credentials by 19.05.2023 positively. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered.” reads the notification. The OSSC CGL 2023 exam was held on May 14 in computer-based mode.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click Login on the Homepage, key in your login details and submit On the welcome screen click “On-line Assessment Dissemination System (OLADS)” Click “Examination Answer Key” The OSSC CLG 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies. The selection process includes a preliminary and Main exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.