The General Education Department of Kerala state will announce the results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) exams today May 19 at 3:00 PM. Candidates can check and download their results on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Speaking at a Press conference, Kerala’s Minister for General Education V Sivankutty had announced that the SSLC exam (Class 10) results will be published on May 20, followed by the Plus Two (Class 12) results on May 25.

Kerala SSLC exam was conducted between March 9 to March 29. Approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the examination. Students who do not pass the SSLC exam will also have the option to take “Save a Year” or SAY examination as another chance to qualify.

Steps to check Kerala Class 10 result 2023

Visit the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in Once the link is active click SSLC result 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Board result 2023.