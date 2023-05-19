The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 for the exams scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 24. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The CUET (UG) - 2023 is being conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 14.99 lacs candidates at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India and abroad,” reads the notification. Admit Cards for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released subsequently.

Earlier, NTA had issued CUET UG 2023 exam city slip. In the City Intimation Slip, date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers and medium chosen during the online Application Form, are being displayed.

Here’s the official notification.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2023



Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

