The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 soon. Once out, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Earlier, NTA had issued CUET UG 2023 exam city slip. In the City Intimation Slip, date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers and medium chosen during the online Application Form, are being displayed.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Here’s CUET UG 2023 admit card notice.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2023



Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.