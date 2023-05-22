The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of various Common Entrance Tests held in April and May this year. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH CET result scorecards have been released for LL.B-5 Yrs, B.A.-B.Sc. B.Ed., B.Planning, B.Ed.-M.Ed, M.Arch, M.HMCT, AAC, M.P.Ed. and MCA.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download MAH CET scorecard 2023:

