The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE Paper 2 exam was held on February 26, 2023. On the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online, a total of 2798 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.

Marks of the selected/ non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. The cut off marks has been released along with notice.

Here’s SSC JE 2022 final result notice.

Steps to download SSC JE result 2022:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘JE’ and click on result link for Junior Engineer Exam 2022 The SSC JE final result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to check SSC JE result 2022.

The SSC JE 2022 exam was conducted for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.