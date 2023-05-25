Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has withdrawn the recruitment advertisements for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects under Advt No 31/2022 and 32/2022. The notice is available at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC had notified 613 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in 19 different subjects in Mewat Cadre and 3863 posts in 8 different subjects for the rest of Haryana Cadre. Online applications were invited in November and December last year.

“It is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates, who have applied for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in response to the advertisements No.3112022 and 3212022 that the Commission has decided to withdraw the above said advertisements. The fresh advertisements will be issued shortly,” said the notice.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for more updates.

