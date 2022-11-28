HPSC PGT recruitment 2022: Application begins 4000+ posts in Haryana, Mewat Cadre
HPSC has notified 613 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in Mewat Cadre and 3863 posts for the rest of Haryana Cadre.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects under Advt No 31/2022 and 32/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till December 25.
HPSC has notified 613 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in 19 different subjects in Mewat Cadre and 3863 posts in 8 different subjects for the rest of Haryana Cadre. The pay scale for the post is FPL 8 (Rs 47,600- 1,51,100).
Vacancy details HPSC PGT Haryana Cadre
- Commerce: 180
- Computer Science: 1633
- Fine Arts: 580
- History: 220
- Mathematics: 250
- Music: 80
- Physical education: 680
- Political Science: 240
Here’s HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Haryana Cadre notification 32/2022.
Here’s HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Mewat Cadre notification 31/2022.
Eligibility Criteria
Age: 18-42 years as on December 12, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: i) Masters degree in relevant subject/field; ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent; iii) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)/ School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET).
A person who has passed STET/HTET without the qualification of B.Ed., before the notification of these rules, shall be considered eligible for the post of PGT in the case of direct recruitment.
Selection Process
HPSC will conduct a recruitment test in the second/third week of February 2023.
Application Fee
For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.
Steps to apply for HPSC PGT recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Advertisement”
- Now click on the application link against PGT Haryana/Mewat posts
- Register and login to apply
- Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout
Direct link to apply for HPSC Haryana Cadre PGT recruitment.