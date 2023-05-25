The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the final answer key of the WBJEE 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Scoring and ranking will be done based on these final answer keys. The WBJEE 2023 exam was conducted on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in an OMR-based mode.

Applicants will be able to download their results from the official website from May 26 onwards.

Steps to download WBJEE 2023 final answer key

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 final answer key Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WBJEE 2023 final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.