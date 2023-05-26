Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Rajyaseva or Civil Services Common Preliminary Examination, 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2023 will be held on June 4 across districts of Maharashtra for recruitment to various Group A and B posts in the Maharashtra state government.

Here’s MPSC hall ticket 2023 notice.

Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Click on the hall ticket link The MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC hall ticket 2022.

MPSC has notified a total of 673 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the combined preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by the Main exam for each Group/Service and personal interviews.