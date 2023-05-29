The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance exam city intimation slip for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 examination. Candidates can check their exam city allotment through candidate login at the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be conducted in CBT mode on June 6, 7 and 8 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The exam city slip is not an admit card and only indicates the city alloted where the exam centre will be located for candidates. The CSIR UGC NET admit card will be issued separately soon.

Steps to download CSIR NET exam city slip:

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in Go to ‘JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (City Intimation)’ Login using Application Number & Date of Birth The CSIR NET exam city intimation slip will appear on screen Download and check.

