The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023. Candidates can check and download their exam city slip from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 2 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In the City Intimation Slip, the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form, are being displayed.

Here’s the official notification.

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET UG exam city slip:



Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Go to Sign In Login using Application No and Password The CUET UG exam city slip will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.