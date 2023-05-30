Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result of the Judicial Service Civil Judge prelims exam 2023. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Civil Judge prelims 2023 was conducted on April 30 in 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The answer keys were released on May 5.

The 209 shortlisted candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The UKPSC Judiciary Main exam will be held from August 23 to 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies for Civil Judge.

Steps to download UKPSC Judiciary result 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Result” tab Click on Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Examination- 2023 result link

The Uttarakhand Judiciary will appear on the screen

Download and check.

Direct link to download UKPSC Judiciary result 2023.