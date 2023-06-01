Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final results of the Lab Assistant recruitment 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 was held on June 28, 29 and 30 last year and shortlisted candidates were then called for document verification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.

Steps to download RSMSSB LA result 2022:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘News & Notifications’ and click on result link for Lab Assistant The RSMSSB Lab Assistant result merit list will appear on screen

Download and check.

RSMSSB LA Science result 2022.

RSMSSB LA Geography result 2022.

RSMSSB LA Home Science result 2022.