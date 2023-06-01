West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance for lateral entry in to B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses (JELET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

“Downloadable admit card is available in Board’s websites: www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in on and from 01.06.2023 to 10.06.2023(up to 1.00 p.m.),” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Steps to download WB JELET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for JELET-2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WB JELET 2023 admit card.

