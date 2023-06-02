The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service. Candidates can check the notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in till June 30.

The TNPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 will be held on August 19, followed by the Main exam on October 28 and 29. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 245 posts of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service.

Here’s TNPSC Civil Judge notification 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 25-37 years for Practising Advocates/ Pleaders and Assistant Public Prosecutors and 22-29 years for fresh law graduates as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Law degree from any University. More details in the notification.

Selection procedure

The selection process comprises three successive stages, viz., (A) Preliminary Examination for selection of applicants for admission to the Main Examination, (B) Main Examination; and (C) Viva–Voce Test.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Civil Judge exam 2023:



Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the TNPSC application form.

Direct link to register for TNPSC recruitment 2023.