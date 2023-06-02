The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced the result Non-Executive Category-III Phase II exam in various zone. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website recruitmentfci.in.

The FCI Category 3 Phase 2 exam was conducted on March 5. The list of selected candidates has been released for all posts except Steno Grade 3.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 989 South Zone, 768 East Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone) for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Engineer and Assistant Grade 3.

Steps to check FCI Grade 3 result: