The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 examination. Candidates can download their admit cards through candidate login at the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be conducted in CBT mode on June 6, 7 and 8 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The CSIR NET exam city slip has already been released.

Steps to download CSIR NET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in Go to ‘JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (Admit Card)’ Login using Application Number & Date of Birth The CSIR NET admit card will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023.