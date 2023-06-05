Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Engineering Services Main Exam (ESE) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their e-Admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till the 4.00 PM on date of the exam.

The UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon (Discipline-specific Paper 1- 300 marks) and 2.00 to 5.00 PM (Discipline-specific Paper 2- 300 marks).

The ESE prelim exam was conducted on February 19 and the results were announced on March 4.

UPSC issued the timetable for the ESE Exam 2023 on April 3.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC has notified a total of 327 vacancies which will be filled through the exam which will consist of a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

Steps to download ESE Mains admit card 2023:



Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on Engineering services Main Examination 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ESE Mains admit card 2023.