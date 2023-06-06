Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS 2022 Main exam. Candidates download their admit cards from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC PCS Main exam 2022 will be held from June 15 to 18. The results of the PCS prelims result was announced on May 11. According to the result notice, 3095 candidates have cleared the prelim exam and are eligible for the Main exam.

Steps to download CGPSC Mains admit card 2023:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on ‘VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2022’

Login using Email ID and password Go to the download admit card link The CGPSC PCS Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download CGPSC PCS admit card 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts in various state government departments. CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.