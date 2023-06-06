IDBI Bank has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website www.idbibank.in till June 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 136 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Manager - Grade ‘B’: 84 Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade ‘C’ : 46

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade ‘D’: 6

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and other information in the detailed notification below:

Direct link to official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website idbibank.in Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (Phase II)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IDBI SO recruitment 2023.