The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023. Candidates can download the CUET PG exam city intimation slip from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held from June 9 to June 11. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held online in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The city intimation slip for the examination scheduled on June 9, 10 and 11 has been hosted on the website for about 1.86 lakh candidates. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The exam city slip contains advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located. The CUET PG admit card shall be issued later.

Direct link to notification here.

Steps to download CUET PG exam city slip:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Go to the “City Intimation for CUET(PG) 23’ Key in your Application No. and Date of Birth to login CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download CUET PG city slip 2023.

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.