Today, June 8, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Taxation Assistant in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The corrections window will be open till June 10.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 posts of Taxation Assistant. Vacancy details are available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Taxation Assistant notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in Commerce.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Taxation Assistant recruitment 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against Taxation Assistant Exam 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Taxation Assistant vacancy 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam, followed by an interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.