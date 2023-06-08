Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit card for the supplementary exam of TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to 20, 2023.

Steps to download Inter Supplementary admit card

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on TS Inter Supplementary admit card links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

