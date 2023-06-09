Odisha CPET 2023 Hall Ticket released on pg.samsodisha.gov.in; details here
Eligible candidates can check and download their admit cards at the official website pg.samsodisha.gov.in.
Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha, has released the Hall Ticket for Common PG Entrance Test or CPET 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their admit cards at the official website pg.samsodisha.gov.in.
The Odisha CPET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to July 4.
CPET exam will be conducted for admissions to various PG programmes offered at various state government institutions.
Here’s Odisha CPET 2023 notification.
Steps to dowloand Odisha CPET Admit Cards 2023
- Visit the official website pg.samsodisha.gov.in
- Go to ‘New Student Registration’ and register
- Key in your credentials and submit
- CPET Hall Ticket will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference