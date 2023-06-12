Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the result of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tbjee.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the board has released also the final answer key on the official website.

Here’s the official notification.

The TBJEE 2023 exam was conducted on April 25, 2023, in various sessions — 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM (Physics & Chemistry), 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM (Biology), and 2.45 PM to 3.30 PM (Mathematics).

Steps to download TBJEE 2023 result

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on TBJEE 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

