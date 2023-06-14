Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Stenographer/ Instructor Stenographer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till July 1. The last date to pay the fee is June 30.

Earlier, the application deadline was June 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from other states/General/EBC/BC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas the applicants from SC/ST/PwD/Female will have to pay the fee of Rs 135.

Steps to apply for Stenographer posts



Visit BSSC’s application portal onlinebssc.com Click on the application link available against STENOGRAPHER/INSTRUCTOR-STENOGRAPHER Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

