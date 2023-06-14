Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET ) today, June 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET or manabadi.com.

The AP EAPCET (formerly known as AP EAMCET) for Engineering was held from May 15 to 18 Engineering and from May 22 and 23 for Pharmacy and Agriculture.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Over 3.3 lakh students appeared for the AP EAMCET 2023. Out of these over 2.3 lakh candidates were registered for Engineering while the remaining 1.05 lakh were registered for Agriculture, reports Times of India.

The overall pass percentage for AP EAMCET Engineering stream is recorded at 76.32% while the total pass rate for Agriculture is 89.65%.

Steps to download AP EAPCET results 2023

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click “AP EAPCET - 2023” to open the EAMCET website

Now click on the result link for EAPCET 2023 Key in your credentials and submit AP EAMCET results 2023 will appear on screen Check, download and take a print out

The official Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to keep retrying the links