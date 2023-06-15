The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka KCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20 and 21 and the Kannada language test was held on May 22. Approximately 2.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

The KEA released the provisional answer key on May 26 and the candidates were given time to raise objections till May 30.

Steps to check KCET results 2023

Visit official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the KCET result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download KCET 2023 result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KCET result 2023.