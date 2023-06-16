Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the result of the State Law Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP LAWCET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.



The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2023 was conducted on May 20 form 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The exam is conducted for admission into first year of 5 Year LL.B. / 3 Year LL.B. and first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M. /M.L. respectively offered by State Universities, their Departments or Constituent Colleges and Affiliated Colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to apply for AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2023



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP LAWCET 2023 link

Now click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP LAWCET 2023 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.