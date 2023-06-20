The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has commenced the online registration process for recruitment of Police Constables (Advt No. 01/2023). Eligible and interested candidates can now apply to the vacancies on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in till July 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate (Class 12) or Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar State Government. More details in the notification.

Candidates can check more information on the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria and application fees in the official notification below:

Here’s the CSBC recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to apply for Bihar CSBC Constable posts 2023

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Bihar Police” tab Click on the application link for Constable post for Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police and other units Complete the step 1 registration form Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.