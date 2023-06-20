Department of Pre University Education Karnataka has announced the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary examination today, June 20. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website karresults.nic.in.

The results of the Karnataka PUC exams 2023 was declared on April 21. The recorded pass rate of the PUC exams is 74.67%. Students who didn’t qualify the PUC exams in the first attempt or were dissatisfied with the results were eligible to apply for the supplementary exams. The 2nd PUC supplementary exam was conducted from March 9 to 29.

Steps to download 2nd PUC exam results

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link “II PUC Supplementary Exam Result” Key in your registration details and submit Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam results will appear on screen Check the results and download Take a print out for future reference

The official Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to keep retrying the links