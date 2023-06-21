Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to vacancies on the Board’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from June 27. The last date to submit the application is July 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5388 vacancies out of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

The Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant recruitment examination will tentatively be held on September 17, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Candidates can check the post-wise educational requirements, relaxations/reservations, application fees and other information in the official notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB Junior Accountant notification 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for the general category and OBC category candidates. For Economically Weaker Section, SC/ST category candidates the application fee is Rs 400.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website here.