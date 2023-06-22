Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 for Class 6 admission. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

“Result of JNVs : The result for the district Yanam (UT Puducherry) will be declared shortly,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 2023.

Steps to download JNVST Class 6 result 2023

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on JNVST 2023 Class 6 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Provisional selection in the test will not vest any right on the candidate to secure admission into the JNV. At the time of seeking actual admission, each provisionally selected candidate will have to produce all relevant original certificates, as prescribed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Until admission, the selection is provisional only. Candidates are advised to apply for TC from parent school only after the verification of documents and confirmation of admission by the respective JNV.

