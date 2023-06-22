Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key and candidate response sheet for the Forest Guard, Field Guard and Jail Prahari exam today, June 22. Candidates can download their response sheet and provisional answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in. The last date to raise objections against the released answer key is June 26.

The MP Forest Guard. Jail Prahari exam was conducted from May 25 to June 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2112 vacancies, including 1772 Forest Guards (Van Rakshak), 140 Field Guards (Kshetra Rakshak) and 200 Jail Praharis. The Board is yet to announce the date of declaration of results.

Steps to download MPESB answer key 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click the download link for Forest Guard combined recruitment exam On the candidate portal click on the link for Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag), Jail Prahari (Karyapalik)(Jail Vibhag) Combined Recruitment Test Key in your application details and login Click the link for Candidate response sheet or Provisional answer key Check, download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download answer keys and response sheets.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the released answer key upto June 26 by using the portal. The candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 50 per question for raising an objection. The final answer key will be prepared taking the objections into consideration and the results will be calculated on the basis of the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.