Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Applicants will be able to apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from June 26 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is July 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1913 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600. Applicants from SC/ST/BC/EBC (noncreamy layer)/EWS/ PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor posts

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Register on the SSO portal and apply for the post Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the application Download the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.