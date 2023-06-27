The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing course (JEPBN). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

“Downloadable admit card [JEPBN-2023] is available in Board’s websites: www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in on and from 26.06.2023 to 01.07.2023(up to 12.30 p.m.),” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1, 2023. JEPBN 2023 is conducted for admission into Post Basic BSc Nursing course in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24.

Steps to download JEPBN admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEPBN link Now click on JEPBN admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEPBN admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.