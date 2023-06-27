Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets for the Assistant Surgeon (General) exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Service today, June 27. Candidates can access their answer key, response sheet and objection tracker at the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB Assistant Surgeon exam was conducted on April 25, 2023 in two batches in CBT mode at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu.



Steps to download Assistant Surgeon answer key

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link “Release of Tentative Answer Key with Response and Objection Tracker for the subject paper prescribed for post of Assistant Surgeon (General)” Key in your application details and login Candidate portal will appear on screen Click on the Response Sheet/Answer key Check, download and take a print out

Direct link to download TN MRB answer key 2023.

The MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies for Assistant Surgeon (General). Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, and duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.