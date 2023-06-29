Today, June 29, is the last day to apply for recruitment of Apprentice Trainees in the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) trade in the East Zone (Kolkata) of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Interested candidates can complete their registration to the programme on the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 25 Apprentice positions in the COPA unit. The selected candidates will be contracted for a tenure of 12 months.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 15 years to 25 years as on June 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Applicants can find out more about the Stipend, contract period, eligibility criteria and application process in the official notification below:

IRCTC Apprentice Trainee official notification 2023.

Steps to apply for IRCTC vacancies

Visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Go to login/registration page and sign up/sign in Search and click on the apply link for Computer Operator And Programming Assistant Fill in the necessary details, pay the fees and submit Download application form and take printout



Direct link to apply for Apprentice Trainee position.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks. There will be no written test or viva. Applicants are advised to fill up marks and to attach supportive documents for all the educational/Technical qualifications starting from matriculation (year-wise Mark-sheets along with Passing Certificates)

The position is solely based in Kolkata (anywhere in Kolkata) all applicants must be willing to work in Kolkata to be eligible for the programme.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.