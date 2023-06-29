Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can now apply for the examination on the official website jssc.nic.in upto July 27. The last date for payment of fees is July 29.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from August 2 to 4, 2023.

Under JSSC JMSCCE 2023, a total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via a competitive examination.

Vacancy Details

Garden Inspector: 12

Veterinary Officer: 10

Sanitary and Food Inspector: 24

Sanitary Supervisor: 645

Revenue Inspector: 164

Legal Assistant: 46

Here’s JSSC Municipal Service Exam 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A graduation degree in the relevant field for the posts of Legal Assistant, Revenue Inspector, Veterinary Officer and Garden Inspector. A post-graduate diploma in the relevant field for Sanitary and Food Inspector and Sanitary Supervisor.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for JSSC JMSCCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click the link for Applications Now click on the apply link for JMSCCE-2023 Fill in the step 1 registration form and click proceed Key in the necessary details and submit

Direct link to apply for JSSC JMSCEE 2023.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.