THDC India Limited will conclude the online application process for the post of Junior Engineer Trainee today, June 30. Interested candidates should complete the application for the vacancies at the official website thdc.co.in before 11.55 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Junior Engineer Trainee posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for all the posts is 27 years as on June 7, 2023. Upper age relaxation is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have 3 years full time regular diploma/ 2 years of lateral entry in relevant branch of Engineering recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education/ Examination and /or State Departments/ Directorates of Technical Education and All the India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with minimum of 65% marks to qualify for the posts.

Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc Engineering without the essential qualification .i.e full time regular diploma is not eligible/ not allowed, reads the notification.

Candidates can check all necessary information regarding the vacancies including, pay/compensation, detailed eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations etc in the detailed notification below:

THDC Limited recruitment notification 2023.

THDC explanation on application Fee structure.

Selection Process

The selection process of candidates will be based on their performance in the computer based test which will be conducted in collaboration with NHPC Limited. The computer based test will be given 85 percent weightage and interaction/ viva will be given 15% weightage.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 600 through online mode. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for THDC recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website thdc.co.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the apply link for “recruitment of Junior Engineer Trainee.” Register, login and fill the application form Check details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for THDC recruitment 2023.