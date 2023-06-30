Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the detailed results of the HSSC Group C Prelims qualifying candidates today, June 30. Candidates who appeared for the CET 2022 exam, can view their detailed result sheet on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The detailed results declared today include the candidates who have qualified for the HSSC Group C Main exams scheduled for July 1 and 2.

The candidates who fulfill the qualifications for one or more posts were allowed to apply for more than one posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill over 31 thousands posts including 6392 Common Graduate Level Posts, 5762 Higher Secondary Level Posts, 1647 Stenographers, 2063 Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6486 ALM/ Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1554 Staff Nurses, 880 Junior Engineers (Civil), among others.

Steps to check HSSC Group C Prelim results 2023

Visit official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Advertisements’ tab Now click on the link titled “DETAIL SCORE OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES OF CET-2022, GROUP-C” CET-2022 results will appear on screen Check the result sheet for your application number Download and take a print out for the future

Direct link to download HSSC CET 2022 results.

Disclaimer: Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic, candidates are advised to keep retrying the links.