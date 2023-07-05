Today, July 5, is the last day to register for TS EAMCET 2023 counselling process conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates must complete their registration and book their counselling slots on the official website tseamcet.nic.in. Provisional allotment list is expected by July 12.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. Results were announced on May 25. The examination is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

According to the notification, Candidates who successfully complete form filling, payment of fees and slot booking will be able to participate in certificate verification between June 28 and July 6. Candidates can exercise their options after document verification from June 28 to July 8 and they can freeze their options on July 8.

Candidates selected in the first round of TS EAMCET counselling have to pay tuition fee and report for admission between July 12 and 19.

Check here for complete TS EAMCET counselling schedule.

Application Fee

General category candidates have to fill an application fee of Rs 1200 while the fee for SC/ST/EWS/PwD and other reserved category candidates is Rs 600.

Steps to register for TS EAMCET counselling 2023



Visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in Click on the TS EAMCET counselling registration link Key in your login details and submit Fill the registration form, pay the fee and submit Upload the documents, book a slot and download Take a printout for fututre reference

Direct link to register for TS EAMCET counselling 2023.

Candidates can find more information on documents required, relaxations/reservations, seat allotment etc in the official notification below:

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling notification 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.