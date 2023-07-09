Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Deputy architects and various other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till July 27 (upto 11.59 PM). The last date for printing completely submitted forms is July 28.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 71 vacancies in the Commission.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official UPSC notification 2023.

Vacancy Details

Legal Officer: 2 posts

Scientific Officer: 1 post

Deputy Architect: 53 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts

Junior Scientific Officer : 2 posts

Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts

Director General: 1 post

Administrative Officer: 3 posts

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required to documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.