The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) result has been announced today, July 10. Eligible candidates can download the merit rank from the official website nestexam.in.

“The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects has been considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). A candidate had to choose any three subjects or all four subjects in the test. It was different in NEST2022, where the SMAS of all four subjects were considered for preparing the merit list,” reads the notification.

The NEST 2023 computer-based exam was conducted on June 24 in two sessions—9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM.

Steps to download NEST 2023 result

Visit the official website www.nestexam.in On the homepage, click on “Check Merit Rank” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

About NEST

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

