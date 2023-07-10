Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Veterinary Extension Officer. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 10 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM.

The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Steps to download VAS/VEO exam schedule

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Exam Schedule - Veterinary Assistant Surgen/Veterinary Extension Officer” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VAS/VEO 2023 exam schedule.

Meanwhile, MPPSC has released the notification for the SFS Mains 2023. Candidates who qualified the preliminary examination will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from July 12 to 30 (upto 12.00 noon).

The MPPSC SFS Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2023. The Commission will release admit cards on August 13.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.