Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from April 10, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply for the post is May 9 upto 12 noon.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from April 17 to May 11, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Veterinary Science from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for VAS recruitment 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against VAS 2023 posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.